Arsenal Striker Danny Welbeck Spends Holiday With Family In Ghana (Photos)

Related Stories Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has been spending his summer holiday in his native country.



The 26-year-old has been spending time with his family - who reside in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi.



Welbeck opted to represent England at the international level after turning down the chance to play for the West Africans.



He is expected to stay in the country for the next couple of days before he flies out to stat pre-season with the Gunners. Source: ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.