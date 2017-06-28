All Set For President's Cup

Related Stories The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Isaac Asiamah, today led a team comprising of leaders of the Ghana League Clubs Association and the National Sports Authority to present the trophy at stake for Sunday's President's Cup match to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Flagstaff House today.



The President's Cup was instituted in 2003 by the Ghana Football Association to honour the President.



This year's match is between traditional giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak and takes place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday July 2, 2017. In brief remarks, Vice President Bawumia urged the players to view the match as one to honour the nation, as the President is the embodiment of the nation.



"I expect the match to be as exciting as we have always seen them to be. 'Ebe ye butubutu' in a friendly way,' he quipped.



Please find attached photos, videos and audio of the Vice President, Hon Isaac Asiamah, Mr Robert Safo Mensah, Director General of the National Sports Authority, and Mrs Abiola Bawuah, MD of UBA bank, lead sponsors of the President's Cup.