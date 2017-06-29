Houston: Ghana Suffer Mexico Defeat In Friendly

Related Stories Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat in their international friendly against Mexico in Houston on Wednesday night.



A first-half penalty converted by Elias Hernandez helped the Mexicans to the victory at the NRG Stadium.



Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah gave several players on the fringes of the squad the chance to impress before the 37,617 fans who watched the game at the stadium.



The Black Stars fluffed five scoring chances with Frank Acheampong, Majeed Waris and Rahpael Dwamena all had the opportunities of drawing the West Africans level.