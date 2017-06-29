Derek Boateng Retires From International Football

Related Stories Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has announced his retirement from international career.



Derek, 34, who won 47 caps for the four-time African champions, said he doesn’t have the legs to compete at the highest level again considering his advanced years hence the decision to pave way for budding talents to take up the mantle.



“Right now, it’s like I’m old now in the game and when it comes to national team, now we have so many good young players who run a lot, so I’ve decided to stay back,” Derek told Metro TV Sports File.



The former Fulham midfielder added, “A player like Christian Atsu can run you rugged for 90 minutes, you’ll need to pick a taxi before you can match his speed. Combining national team and club duties is sometimes difficult because it involves a lot of travel, it’s tough to keep up with it.”



“I’ve had a lot of games under my belt and I think it’s time I accept reality. I’m very proud of my achievements with the team, it’s a joy to have served my country at the highest level.”



Derek was a member of the Black Stars squad that participated in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup.





