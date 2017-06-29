Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms He Welcomed Twins Via Surrogate

After his national team Portugal was eliminated from the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia last night, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Facebook page to announce he was leaving the tournament early to go be with his new born twin sons born via a surrogate.



He wrote;

"I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born. Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.



The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national picker have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget.



I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time. The national team also released a statement saying;

"The President of the FPF and the National Team were informed before the Confederations Cup by the National Team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, that he had been a father. "The athlete, despite the birth of his children, made a point of being in the service of the National Team, in a gesture that we must underline and praise.

"The President of the FPF and the National Selector understand that if it is impossible to reach the goal of winning the Confederations Cup, they must release the athlete so that he can finally get to know his children."