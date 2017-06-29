Kwadwo Asamoah To Remain At Juventus Despite Interest From Galatasaray

Related Stories Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah could remain at Juventus despite reports linking him with a move away from the Club.



According to a report by SkySports, Juventus official met with the agent of the midfielder to discuss his future with the Club.



The meeting according to reports saw Juventus expressing interest in keeping the 27-year-old at the Club.



Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly made several offers to sign the player whose contract with Juventus run out in 2020.



With the imminent departure of Brazilian left-wing back Alex Sandro, the former Udinese man could rescind his decision to leave the Club having allegedly tendered in a transfer request.



Asamoah spent most of his time on the bench last season after recovering from a knee injury.



