Akosua Puni-Essien's Como FC Likely To Face Demotion To Amateur League

Related Stories Italian Lega Pro side Calcio Como risks going bankrupt after their new owner Akosua Puni Essien didn’t pay the bills.



Puni Essien bought the Lega Pro (third division) club at a bankruptcy auction in March for €237,000 and became President.



But the experience could be very short-lived indeed, as yesterday the deadline passed to register with the FIGC (Federation) because the cheque bounced, according to Il Messaggero.



Tomorrow is the deadline for registering for the Lega Pro 2017-18 season, but without FIGC affiliation, that is not possible.



As things stand, Calcio Como would be forced to begin again from the amateur leagues.



New Coach Mark Iuliano, a former Juventus defender, was presented to the fans, but no new players were signed so far this summer and that began to raise questions.