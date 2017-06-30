Sports Ministry Investigating U$525,000 contract for 2017 AFCON hosting bid

Related Stories Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, says a committee has been set up to look into the sole sourcing of a US$ 525,000 contract to a consultant to prepare bid documents for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Auditor General’s report noted the contract was awarded without the approval from Public Procurement Authority (PPA).



It stated that the sole sourcing of such a contract was in violation of Section 40 of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) which requires procurement entities to seek approval from the Public Procurement Authority before they engage in single source procurement.



''We have inaugurated our audit committee and we have tasked them to look into all these matters and report to me so that when I meet the Public Accounts Committee I can speak to it,'' Asiamah told Joy News Latif Iddrisu.



''As a standing committee from every ministry, their job is to continue working and also as a professional body they need their independence to work.



''Their mandate is to go over all audit reports, queries and outstanding audit issues so I can get a report and furnish Parliament.''