Black Stars Have Failed Ghanaians - Agyemang Badu

Related Stories Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has lamented on the team’s failure to clinch a Cup Of Nations title for Ghana.



The Black Stars have been unable to win the trophy despite reaching the semi-finals in the last six editions of the competition. Ghana have lost two finals to Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire in 2010 and 2015 respectively.



The failure of the team to win the ultimate have been a worry to several football fans who have thrown their weight behind the team in the last few years.



Badu admits they(Black Stars) have failed the country for their inability to win the title all these years.



“Is been over 34 years we won, and recently we have been making it to the semi-finals, I think if you ask me I will say we have failed the country, not only the country but we have failed ourselves as well,” he told Peace FM.



“I remember the opportunity many of us got after winning the U20 World Cup, it gave me the chance to play for Udinese.



“It is very disappointing because we have been making it to the semis in the last five or so editions and I will say we have disappointed the country.



“But all hope is not lost, I believe and have confident in this team and I know we will surely win.



“We the players ourselves are disturbed because we have a whatsapp group and we normally talk about this issue.”



Ghana took off to a perfect start in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after thrashing Ethiopia 5-0 at the Babayara Sports Stadium.