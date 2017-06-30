Kotoko Settles GHȼ44,000 Arrears To Former Coach David Duncan

Related Stories Asante Kotoko have settled all outstanding arrears owed to former Coach David Duncan.



The Club have now completed the full payment of GHȼ44,000 which was to serve as a compensation for the Ghanaian Coach who was sacked in the early part of last season.



Duncan's stint with the Porcupine Warriors was cut shot after just four matches in the 2015/16 season.



A Club statement reads:



Management has disclosed that, it has fully cleared the GHȼ44,000 financial arrangement it had with former coach, David Duncan. Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman and Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong confirmed this to Asantekotokosc.com.



Coach Duncan was appointed by the Opoku Nti-led Management in April 2015. He replaced former coach, Mas-ud Didi Dramani, who was asked to proceed on leave by the same administration after poor results in seven matches of the 2014/15 season.



Coach Didi had won the double with Kotoko the previous season.



Duncan steered the Porcupines to second place in the league. He lost the MTN FA Cup final to Medeama the same season. Under him, Kotoko also exited the CAF Champions League at the second preliminary round stage as they drew goalless with Algeria’s El Euma away and lost 2-1 in Kumasi.



Things turned rather bad for Duncan after six league matches in the 2015/16 Premier season. He was then directed to step aside – a directive that necessitated a GH44,000 parting financial arrangement between Kotoko and him. The last installment of the payment arrangement was paid this month.