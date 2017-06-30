Ghana To Earn $450,000 From USA/ Mexico Friendly Matches

Related Stories Ghana will receive $450,000 for the Black Stars two friendly matches against Mexico and the USA.



The Black Stars played Mexico on Wednesday at the NRG Stadium in Houston, a game they lost 1-0 to the Northern Americans.



Coach Appiah and his team will take on the Yankees on Saturday night in New York.



Sports Minister Hon Isaac Asiamah on Thursday revealed the two matches will earn Ghana a staggering $450,000.



“From the documents made available to me, Mexico is paying us $125,000 while we are also receiving $325,000 for the game against the USA,” Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah revealed Thursday.



“We expect that after the trip, they [Ghana FA] present details of the actual expenditure incurred,” he added.



The team is currently preparing for tomorrow’s clash against the United States.