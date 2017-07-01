Andre Ayew Visits Guinea President

Related Stories The Ghanaian star made an unforgettable stop at the Presidential Palace Sekhoutoureah.



West Ham United forward Andre Ayew is evidently enjoying his summer break in Africa and was a guest of President Alpha Condé of Guinea on Friday.



After scoring six goals in the 25 league season last season, the 27-year-old paid a visit to the number one citizen of the west African country and described the visit as a great honour.



President Condé also heads the African Union which consists of 55 countries of the continent. Source: Goal Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.