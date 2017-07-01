Asamoah Gyan Ready To Consider Move To MLS

Related Stories Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he will consider a move to join a Club in the Major League Soccer.



The 31-year-old is yet to secure a deal after leaving UAE giants Al Ahli. Gyan ended his one year loan deal with the Club who could not extend his contract.



The former Sunderland goal poacher says he will accept any lucrative offer from the MLS.



"The MLS is a good League. It has some good players.It is one of the developing Leagues in the World," he told the media.



"If I get an offer from the any Club, why not, I will consider it. It is a good League are there are several big names. We have some of our own players playing there too."



The Ghanaian international has reportedly received offers from several Turkish Clubs including Bursaspor and Trapzonspor.