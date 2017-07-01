Ghana U-17 Coach Names 26 For Camping

Related Stories Black Starlets Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a 26 man squad to begin preparations for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.



Below is the full list of players; Kwame Aziz (Mandela Soccer Academy), Gideon Acquah (Bofoakwa Tano), Isaac Antah(Accra Young Wise), Kingsley Owusu (Dreams FC), Michael Acquaye (WAFA) Eric Ayiah (Charity Stars), Mohammed Iddriss (Cheetah FC), Kwadwo Opoku (Attram De Viser Academy) Samuel Mone Andoh (Zein FC), Ibrahim Sulley (New Life FC), Bismark Terry Owusu (Mandela Soccer Academy), John Otu (Still Believe), Edmund Arko-Mensah (Wa All Stars), Nathaniel Opoku Onyinah (Sporting Club Accra) Aminu Mohammed (WAFA) Rudolf Blagogee (FC Mamobi), Evans Sarfo (Asokwa Deportivo), Kudus Mohammed (Right to Dream Academy), Kelvin Ofori (Right to Dream Academy), Isaac Atanga (Right to Dream Academy) Emmanuel Danso (Right to Dream Academy), Kamal Sowah (Right to Dream Academy) Jamal Haruna (WAFA), Inusah Adams (WAFA), Francis Boateng (WAFA), Ernest Boahene (Vision FC). Source: Ghanasportsonline.com