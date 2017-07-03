John Terry Signs For Aston Villa

Related Stories John Terry has signed for Aston Villa to continue his playing career beyond the age of 37 in the Championship.



Villa owner and chairman Dr Tony Xia confirmed the Chelsea legend’s arrival on Monday morning, tweeting: ‘Welcome JT to Birmingham city…Aston Villa! #UTV! @AVFCOfficial Announcement shortly!’



Local rivals Birmingham City had also been chasing Terry before Steve Bruce convinced the 36-year-old to head for Villa Park — with Xia clearly poking fun at Villa’s neighbours in his tweet.



Terry had been in search of a new challenge since agreeing with Chelsea that his 22 years at the club had come to a natural end late last season.



The former England captain played a reduced role under new manager Antonio Conte, starting just six matches of Chelsea’s charge to the Premier League title.



While considering his options, Terry has been training back at Chelsea’s Cobham base and on his regular trips to Portugal during the summer.



Villa manager Steve Bruce confessed his interest in Terry at the end of last season and the pair met up to play golf while on holiday this summer.



He has agreed a one-year contract, understood to be worth around £80,000 per week — if he hits bonus targets.



Villa finished 13th in the Championship last season, a year on from their relegation from the Premier League.







