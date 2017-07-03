Asamoah Gyan Agrees €1.5m Annual Deal With Turkish Club Kayserispor

Related Stories Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has reportedly agreed a three-year contract with Turkish Club Kayserispor.



A report by TransferMerkezi say the 31-year-old will be earning a mouthwatering €1.5 million annually should the deal be finalized in the coming days.



Gyan became a free agent after ending his loan deal with UAE Club Al Ahli.



The Black Stars skipper has been targeted by several Clubs including Bursaspor who were believed to have made an official offer for the striker.



The former Sunderland forward is expected to meet with Kayserispor officials to complete his move to the Club. Source: Ghanasportsonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.