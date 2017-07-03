Kotoko Beat Hearts On Penalties To Retain President’s Cup

Asante Kotoko beat rivals, Hearts of Oak, 4-1 on penalties at the Baba Yara Stadium to retain the 2017 President’s Cup.

The two teams had to play the encounter again on Monday after it was rained off on Sunday with the game tied at 1-1. However, the new start did not bring the goals the first match had delivered. Both teams cancelled each other out and the match was at times, marked by physicality and wild tackling.

Saddick Adams and Vincent Atingah were involved in a clash late in the game after Adams took exception to a strong tackle on him. He went after Atingah and threw a punch in the direction of the player but referee William Agbovi failed to punish either player.

The match eventually ended goalless and a winner needed to be decided by the shootout. Kotoko went up first and their captain Amos Frimpong found the target. Hearts, on the hand, started poorly with Atingah missing his kick. Evans Quao scored his kick but Robin Gnagne blasted his over the bar. Jackson Owusu was successful as was Hearts’ Richard Akrofi.

Then, Saddick Adams finished the Phobians off with a calm penalty after a strong run-up aimed at throwing Hearts’ goalie Ben Mensah off. Kotoko keep the trophy they won last year in addition to GHS 10, 000 in prize money.