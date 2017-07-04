John Mensah Backs Asamoah Gyan For Black Stars Penalty Responsibilities

Related Stories Former Ghana defender John Mensah still believes Asamoah Gyan should be allowed to take penalty kicks for the Black Stars.



Gyan received a barrage of criticism after he announced his intentions of not taking penalty responsibilities for the Black Stars again.



The 31-year-old poacher reversed his decision after five years but missed in Ghana's friendly 2-1 loss to the Yanks of USA last Saturday.



But John Mensah, who lined up alongside the former Udinese forward at two FIFA World Cups insists Gyan must be allowed to take penalty kicks for the Black Stars.



“He should be allowed. Asamoah Gyan is someone who always takes penalty for us, in our game against Uruguay we all knew he will score,” he said on KWESE FREE SPORTS.



“I initially thought Stephen Appiah will play but later saw Gyan with the ball.”



The former Shanghai SIPG player had taken a break as Ghana’s penalty taker after missing a crucial kick at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2012 Cup of Nations game against Uruguay and Zambia respectively."





