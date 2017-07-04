Policeman Makes Black Stars Debut Against USA

Related Stories Liberty Professionals defender, Samuel Sarfo, is getting a lot of attention not necessarily because he is a good player but because of his other profession.



The player is a Constable with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and he got to play for his country last weekend against the United States in an international friendly.



Sarfo was introduced in the 81st minute.



The player was very pleased at the chance to defend his country in another way. His previous task of keeping the nation safe with in relation to the national team.



When Ghana played against Rwanda in 2016, Sarfo was part of the police team deployed to guard the team.



A year on, he is in colours of the national team and he is very appreciative at the turn his life has taken by retweeting the thoughts of sports reporter, Stak Sottie.



Sarfo a year ago in Accra and @SarfoMaldini12 on Saturday at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium in Eastern Hartford, Connecticut. #USAvGHA pic.twitter.com/MX5dwi0qxw

— STAK SOTTIE THOMAS (@staksottie) July 2, 2017



Sarfo, who is the highest-scoring defender in the Ghana Premier League with 6 goals for Liberty Professionals, is very clear in his mind that wearing a policeman’s uniform and the national team jersey are two strands of the same civic duty: defending Ghana at all costs.



“Today, I am dressed differently in defending the nation. My focus is now on taking the nation to the next level but not like a an officer on guard duty but as a footballer”, he said in an interview with TV3 in June.



The expectation is that Sarfo will get more opportunities with the national team in coming assignments.



