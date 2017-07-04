President's Cup medals missing   

Related Stories Three medals of 2017 President cup has been vanished according to report reaching sportsobama.com.



It was alleged that the medals was given to some key political figures in the New Patriotic Party instead of the players.



Kumasi Asante have won the 2017 President Cup after beating the bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak 4-1 on penalties following a goalless scoreline at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.



After the game two of Hearts of Oak big names medals prize vanished in record time, and incredibly Startimes television footage didn’t captures the moment when the medals lost.



Two penalty misses from Hearts central defensive pair Vincent Atinga and Robin Gnagne hunted the capital Club who for the second time in a row lost to Kotoko in the President Cup.



Captain Amos Frimpong, Evans Quao, Jackson Owusu and Saddick Adams all scored for Kotoko.





