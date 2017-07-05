John Mensah Reveals His Greatest Moment As Black Stars Payer

Related Stories Former Ghana captain John Mensah has disclosed his greatest moment in the national team.



Mensah, 34, won 86 caps for the four-time Africa champions, including two FIFA World Cup tournament appearances over his eleven-year spell with the team.



But the former Sunderland defender has picked out Ghana's 2006 World Cup qualifying game against South Africa as his career highlight.



The Black Stars defeated Bafana Bafana 3-0 on the day, which aided the team's qualification to their maiden FIFA World Cup tournament in Germany.



Speaking to Football 360 on Kwese Free Sports, Mensah disclosed, "Ghana against South Africa is my most memorable game in the national team jersey because the country had struggled to beat Bafana Bafana in competitive games."



"I remember that day like it was yesterday. The game was in Kumasi and I wanted to exhibit my skills to my senior man (Samuel Osei Kuffour), whom I was partnering at the back."



"We had so many good players; the likes of Sammy Adjei, Ibrahim Tanko, captain Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Dan Quaye and William Tiero, it was fun playing alongside these enviable professionals."



"That match will stay with me forever," Mensah concluded.





