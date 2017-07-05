Christopher Opoku's wife pays tribute to husband...Shares Obituary Poster

Related Stories Vivian Opoku, the widow of the late Christopher Opoku, has paid tribute to him, almost two months after his death on May 10.



In a Facebook post, Vivian said Christopher was gone but alive in her heart.



"Gone but forever in my heart," she wrote. She also shared the obituary poster of the popular broadcast journalist and sports commentator.



Christopher Opoku died on May 10 in London after years of battling cancer. Opoku, a Christian, was also a gospel musician.



He is set to be buried on July 15. Friends and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish his wife and children well. Source: yen.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.