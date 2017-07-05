LIST: 25 Players Called Up To Black Starlets Camp

|
Twenty-five (25) players have been invited into the National U-17 team with camping set to begin on 3rd July, .
The Black Starlets are set to commence preparations for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be hosted by India from October 5-28, 2017.
Most of the players who have been invited for Monday’s camping were part of the squad that qualified Ghana to the World Cup after placing second at the African U-17 Championship in Gabon earlier this year.
Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin has also made some new call ups as he aims to build a formidable team for the upcoming world cup.
Full list:
1 Kwame Aziz Mandela Soccer Academy Goal Keeper
2 Gideon Acquah Bofoakwa Defender
3 Eric Ayiah Charity Stars Striker
4 Ibrahim Sulley New Life FC Striker
5 Kingsley Owusu Still Believe Defender
6 Michael Acquaye WAFA Goalkeeper
7 Mohammed Iddriss Cheetah Midfielder
8 Kwadwo Poku Attram D’Visser Academy Striker
9 Samuel Mone Andoh Zein FC Striker
10 Bismark Terry Owusu Mandela Soccer Academy Defender
11 John Otu Still Believe Defender
12 Edmund Ako Mensah Wa All Stars Midfielder
13 Nathaniel Opoku Onyina Sporting Club Striker
14 Aminu Mohammed WAFA Striker
15 Rudolph Blagogee FC Mamobi Midfielder
16 Jamal Haruna WAFA Midfielder
17 Inusa Adams WAFA Defender
18 Francis Boateng WAFA Defenderr
19 Evans Sarfo Asokwa Deportivo Midfielder
20 Stephen Sarkodie Right to Dream Goal Keeper
21 Kelvin Owusu Right to Dream Attacker
22 Ibrahim Siddick Right To Dream Midfielder
23 Gideon Mensah Right to Dream Defender
24 Abu Francis Right to Dream Midfielder
25 Isaac Antah Accra Young Wise Midfielder
|Source: GFA
