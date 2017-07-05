LIST: 25 Players Called Up To Black Starlets Camp

Related Stories Twenty-five (25) players have been invited into the National U-17 team with camping set to begin on 3rd July, .



The Black Starlets are set to commence preparations for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be hosted by India from October 5-28, 2017.



Most of the players who have been invited for Monday’s camping were part of the squad that qualified Ghana to the World Cup after placing second at the African U-17 Championship in Gabon earlier this year.



Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin has also made some new call ups as he aims to build a formidable team for the upcoming world cup.



Full list:





1 Kwame Aziz Mandela Soccer Academy Goal Keeper

2 Gideon Acquah Bofoakwa Defender

3 Eric Ayiah Charity Stars Striker

4 Ibrahim Sulley New Life FC Striker

5 Kingsley Owusu Still Believe Defender

6 Michael Acquaye WAFA Goalkeeper

7 Mohammed Iddriss Cheetah Midfielder

8 Kwadwo Poku Attram D’Visser Academy Striker

9 Samuel Mone Andoh Zein FC Striker

10 Bismark Terry Owusu Mandela Soccer Academy Defender

11 John Otu Still Believe Defender

12 Edmund Ako Mensah Wa All Stars Midfielder

13 Nathaniel Opoku Onyina Sporting Club Striker

14 Aminu Mohammed WAFA Striker

15 Rudolph Blagogee FC Mamobi Midfielder

16 Jamal Haruna WAFA Midfielder

17 Inusa Adams WAFA Defender

18 Francis Boateng WAFA Defenderr

19 Evans Sarfo Asokwa Deportivo Midfielder

20 Stephen Sarkodie Right to Dream Goal Keeper

21 Kelvin Owusu Right to Dream Attacker

22 Ibrahim Siddick Right To Dream Midfielder

23 Gideon Mensah Right to Dream Defender

24 Abu Francis Right to Dream Midfielder

25 Isaac Antah Accra Young Wise Midfielder



