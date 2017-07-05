Asamoah Gyan Finally Signs For Turkish Side Kayserispor

Related Stories Turkish side Kayserispor have completed the signing of Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan on a three-year deal worth €1.5 million euros as he returns to Europe after a six-year absence.



The 31-year-old goal scoring machine completed formalities on Wednesday after ending his loan stint with UAE side Al Ahli.



Kayserispor have won the race to sign the striker who has an impeccable goal scoring record for both club and country.



Gyan was on the verge of joining Bursaspor but the move collapsed after the club failed to reach an agreement with the former Sunderland striker.



His move to Bursaspor would have seen Gyan earn an annual salary of €1.6m, representing about 84% reduction in the Ghana superstar's salary after earning about $12m per year with Chinese side SIPG for the past three years.



The Ghanaian has found the back of the net 8 times in the last 21 games for Al Ahli of Dubai.