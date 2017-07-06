Ghana will not qualify for 2018 World Cup - Former Egyptian footballer   

Related Stories Magdy Abedelghany is confident his country will make it to the 2018 World Cup ahead of Ghana.



Egypt is leading Group E with 9 points and the man credited with Egypt’s first ever goal at the World Cup is adamant his side but not Ghana will feature in the tournament that will be staged in Russia.



In an interview with Ghanaweb at the unveiling of the new PFAG office, Magdy who disclosed his love Ghana football believes that his country is better positioned to make a return to football’s greatest event after close to three decades of hibernation.



“I can’t stick my neck out and say Egypt will qualify but when you look at the points gathered so far Egypt stands a better of qualifying than Ghana. If we can get favourable results against Madagascar and Ghana then we will surely qualify. Let’s see what will happen”.



Ghana is third in Group E with just a point in two games and now stand an outside chance of making a fourth straight appearance at the World Cup.



Ghana will lock horns with Congo in Kumasi on August 27 before the return leg in Brazzaville.