Asamoah Returns To Stars Next Month

Related Stories Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah would feature for the Black Stars' in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo next month.



Asamoah returns after three years absence in the team following a series of injuries that influenced his decision to take a break from the national team.



A trusted source close to the player and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) told the GNA Sports that, the gifted player has communicated to the Federation his decision to rejoin the team.



The source said "Asamoah had already told the GFA that he is ready to return to the team. He is actually expecting a call-up for the next Black Stars assignment."



The last time Asamoah featured for the Black Stars was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where off the field issues rocked Ghana's campaign, despite drawing two-all with eventual winners, Germany at the group stage.



It was widely speculated that the player asked to be excused from the squad that finished fourth at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, to enable him to focus on his club commitment after returning from injury.



Asamoah, who was speculated to be eying a move away from Italy, is expected to stay with the UEFA Champions League finalist, Juventus, following his handler’s decision to return him to his comfortable position in midfield