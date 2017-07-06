There Is No Elevator To Success – Tony Baffoe

Related Stories Mr Anthony Baffoe, General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has urged footballers to prepare themselves towards life after football whiles on the job by investing in their future.



In an interview with GNA Sports after the FIFPRO congress on Wednesday, Mr Baffoe said very few players are ready to face the afterlife of their career because they got good counselling from the experienced ex-players, some of whom had become destitute and frustrated upon retirement.



“There is no elevator to success; you must take the staircase steadily as you climb up. Most players are suffering today because of poor planning and advice and so the PFAG is an opportunity that our young players should embrace to better their lives when they leave the pitch.



“Just like other professions, it is important also for the players to have a voice to speak for them and that is something which has always quickened me to undertake this course.



“I want to give back to my people and that has been the motivation and seeing it flourish is an inspiration enough to keep moving forward.



“Local and international players should be treated well so there is the need for a body as this to defend their interest and support them when need be and that is why the association is opened for all players”, he added.



The Association offers legal and financial advice and assistance, counselling for academy players, out of contract training, Memorandum of Understanding with University of Applied Management, and coaching courses taught by Coach Abubakari Damba.