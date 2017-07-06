I’m Work In Progress - Agyemang Badu

Related Stories Ghana’s international player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has said that, there’s still more he could do for himself and has set his sight on more time with Ghana.



“Am one of the players Ghana can rely on and ready to contribute my best to win laurels for the country.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, Badu who plays for Serie A side Udinese, said he is “work in progress” and learning a lot from great players and coaches to enhance his football career.



According to the Midfielder, he would continue with his training and maintain his commitment to his career and was optimistic he would achieve his target for club and country.



He said ‘‘there’s more room for improvement and soon I’ll be one of the greatest players Ghana can have. I’ll do my best for the country to win laurels and am learning a lot from great players and coaches.’’



At club level, Badu said, it has been his dream to play in the Champions League, saying, “I wish that soon, I can join some of the good clubs and play in the Champions league.’’



Badu featured 29 times for his club this season and guided his team to the 13th position on the 20 club league log.



He said he is praying for an injury free season in the upcoming league to help Udinese gain a respectable position on the league log.



“I’m hoping for an injury free season and I want to help my club to a respectable position next season. So I’ll continue working hard to help the team to succeed’’, the former Asante Kotoko player said.