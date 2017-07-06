Kwabena Yeboah Dares Ghana Football Administrators

Related Stories President of the Sports writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah has challenged football administrators who have questioned his corruption speech to claim innocence of the canker.



The veteran sports journalist says all the football administrators in the country are aware of the issue of bribery and corruption.



Speaking at the 42nd edition of the annual SWAG awards a couple of months ago, the legendary writer bemoaned the high rate at which corruption is gaining prominence in Ghanaian football, and attributed the games’ decline to the practice.



But Sports Highlight host came under attacks from some top football administrators who quashed his claims.



However, Yeboah says he still stands by the claims, daring football administrators to come out clear if they do not know about the existence of the rot “Let one single club owner or administrator tell me there is no bribery and corruption in our football, these are people we engage on daily basis who complain on the quiet but pretend everything is fine.” He told Accra base Atinka FM



“Let me also say they are a number of people in sports who pretend to be holier than the Pope.” He added.



He therefore charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to confront the issue with all seriousness rather than resorting to the ostrich-like approach in an effort to tackle the canker.