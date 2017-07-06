Kingly Welcome: Asamoah Gyan Mobbed At Kayseri Airport (Photos)

Related Stories Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan could barely walk to a waiting Range Rover Sport provided for him after touching down in the city of Kayseri, where he will be playing for local club Kayserispor at least for the next two years.



Gyan, on Wednesday evening, touched down at the Erkilet International Airport together with club President Erol Bedir from Istanbul where he had agreed to terms of a 2+1 year deal.









Source: GHOne News Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.