Starlets Captain Eric Ayiah Invited To Join Local Black Stars For Togo Friendly

The 16-year-old is to join the locally-based national team prepare for their upcoming CHAN qualifier next month.



Ayiah is expected to be named in the squad that will travel to Lome to play against their Togolese counterparts this weekend.



The Charity Stars youngster captained Ghana to finish second at the African U17 Championship in Gabon back in May.



He will later rejoin the Black Starlets who are preparing for the FIFA U 17 World Cup in October.



Meanwhile WAFA defender Caleb Amankwaa has also been handed a late call up to the Black Stars B ahead of their trip to Togo.



The final squad for the trip to Togo is expected to be announced on Friday.