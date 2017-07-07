“Our Football Career Can End Abruptly” – Sarfo

Related Stories Black Stars defender, Samuel Sarfo has cautioned players to invest for their future since one’s football career can end abruptly.



The liberty Professionals captain in an interview with the media at the FIFPRO congress at Kempinski hotel said an injury or lost of form may end a footballer’s career; therefore players should be taken through financial and legal advice to help them save for any eventuality.



“Our football career is so short, to the extent that you are not even sure when you will go off the pitch and so if you don’t make some right choices it would go against you.



“The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana is a wonderful initiative and a voice for us all [players]. It has helped me and so many of my friends in diverse ways so I want to encourage players who are not part of this association to do so as soon as possible for their own good”, he added.



Sarfo said it was a privilege to be invited into the national team saying that, “being called up into the Black Stars means I have to work hard and keep pushing. There are other capable players out there who also qualify to play for the Stars so I have to make hay whiles the sun shines.



“We watch and train with the seniors and also listen to their instructions so that when they are not there we can step into their shoes comfortably”, he said.



The young defender said Coach Kwesi Appiah is a fantastic “father” to all, on and off the pitch and the new players hope to learn a lot under his tutelage.