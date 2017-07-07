Sports Ministry Paid Kwesi Appiah GHc656,775 On Appointment

Related Stories The Ministry of Youth and Sports has revealed how committed they have been with regards to the financial needs of James Kwesi Appiah, after taking charge of the Black Stars.



Appiah and his technical team have not been paid since taking full charge of the Black Stars since May 1.



Ghanaians have been critical at the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their failure to pay the Black Stars technical team headed by the 56-year-old former left full-back for the team.



Dr. Owusu Ansah, the Special Adviser to the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah however has stated that the delay has been caused by the new changes in the board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, the headline sponsors of the senior male national football team.



And adding that the Ministry has not neglected James Kwesi Appiah, having even given him special financial dispensation.



“GNPC board has been reconstituted, so they are now putting things in place and that has caused the delay in the payment of the salaries of the Black Stars technical team,” he told Happy FM.



“When Kwesi Appiah took over he told us he wants us to sort him out by paying $100,000 to his club FC Khartoum for walking out of contract.



“We made arrangements for him by looking for money to pay $150,000 (GHC656,775.00). I am surprised why the delay in the payment of his salary should be an issue in the country.”