Irate Asante Kotoko Fans Attack Medeama

Related Stories Players and officials of Medeama SC have been attacked by irate supporters of Asante Kotoko just hours before the two teams lock horns in week 21 of the Ghana Premier League.



Reports reaching GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that, the attack by the Porcupine Warriors fans is perceived to be a retaliation from the ordeal they suffered at hands of the Medeama fans when they visited the T&A Park on match day 6 of the first round.



Further reports suggest that the communication team of the club did not escape the wrath of the irate fans as one of them was punched during the scuffle.



However, security personnel at the stadium came to their rescue and are now under their protection.



The first round game ended 2-1 in favour of Medeama at the Tarkwa T&A Park