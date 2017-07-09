Asamoah Gyan And Father In Attendance As Kotoko Surge Past Medeama

Related Stories Not only did Asante Kotoko celebrate extendeing their unbeaten streak to seven games to maintain their Ghana Premier League title challenge, but the Porcupine Warriors did so with one of their most famous fan, Asamoah Gyan, in attendance.



The Black Stars skipper, who has been awarded with a doctorate degree by a Ukrainian university, was present at the Baba Yara stadium to offer his full support to the Porcupine Warriors and he was left impressed with the outcome of the game.



He was spotted in the stands with his father and elder brother, Baffour Gyan, as well as business manager Samuel Anim Addo.



The new Kayserispor signing has never hidden his desire to play for Asante Kotoko before he hangs his boots as a professional footballer.



A week after scoring his 50th goal for the senior national team against Ethiopia, Gyan reiterated his desire.



"I have always said I will play for Kotoko before i retire,even if it is just a game, I have been a Kotoko fan since I was young and my dad too is a strong Kotoko fan." Gyan said on Accra-based Hot FM.



Gyan’s brother Baffour played a season for Kotoko before calling time on his career. He scored 15 goals in 33 appearances.









