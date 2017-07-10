GHPL Wrap: Hearts Fall In Bechem, Kotoko Defeat Medeama

Related Stories Kotoko moved above rivals Hearts of Oak after match-day 21 after beating Medeama SC 3-1 at the Babayara Sports Stadium. Evans Quao, Ahmed Adams and striker Saddick Adams scored for the Porcupine Warriors with Bernard Ofori getting a late consolation for Medeama.



Great Olympics temporarily got themselves out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over defending Champions WA All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, thanks to goals from Benjamin Arthur and Kofi Bekoe.



Hearts of Oak dropped to fourth on the log after conceding a second half penalty goal by Ahmed Toure as they lost 1-0 away to Bechem United at the Nana Kofi Gyeabour Park.



Aduana Stars kept the chase on leaders WAFA as they secured 3 points at the Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa when they managed a 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals. Bernard Arthur’s opener was cancelled by Sam Adams with Bright Adjei getting the match-winner for the home team.



Goals from Felix Addo, Eric Osei and Benjamin Tweneboah saw Elmina Sharks defeat bottom placed Bolga All Stars 3-1 at the Ndoum Stadium. Latif Abubakare was on target for Bolga All Stars.



Alfred Okai Quaye and Abdul Nassiru Hamzah scored for Berekum Chelsea and Inter-Allies respectively as the two teams shared honours at the Golden City Park.



Ebusua Dwarfs stunned Tema Youth after beating the habour boys 2-1 at the Tema Stadium on Saturday.





