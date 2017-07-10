Black Stars B Defeat Togo In International Friendly

Related Stories Ghana’s home based National team (Black Stars B) defeated their Togolese counterparts 2-1 in an international friendly on Sunday.



Head Coach Maxwell Konadu guided his side to yet another victory in a test match as they gear up for the Championship of African Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso.



WAFA midfielder Richmond Lamptey gave Ghana the lead in the first half after connecting a pass from Awal Mohammed.



Issifou Bourhana came off the bench to draw Togo level in the second half.



However Daniel Lomotey who was also a second half substitute for the Black Stars B restored the lead for Ghana as he scored the second 5 minutes from time.



The win gives the Black Stars B keeping a 100% record in the friendly matches as they are yet to taste defeat after eight matches.