Management, 3 Companies Support Great Olympics

Related Stories Management of Accra Great Olympics and three reputable companies-Acehonor, Melcom and African Origin Travel and Sports Tourism have backed the Club to fight on to avoid relegation with ten games remaining in the Premiership.



Ahead of their emphatic 2-0 win over Ghana champions Wa All Stars over the weekend, chairman of the Global Village Talal Fattal held a crisis meeting with shareholders headed by the Board Chairman Mr Amarkine Amartefio and Vice Chairman Fadi Fattal.



The meeting, primarily was aimed at coming up with a rescue plan to survive relegation.



It emerged from the meeting that a bonus package of Ghc 8000 have been put in place and announced to the playing body and technical team for each match win.



Acehonor, a leading Asian brand of sport wear have also donated in support of the Wonder Club to escape relegation has donated brand new 36 boots, 36 hose, 36 bibs, 36 kits bag amounted to Ghc 12,000 to encourage the playing body and technical bench.



Additionally, the Melcom winning bonus package which is on going as well the re endorsement of their commitment of their winning bonus per each match.



Before the All Stars game Melcom handed Ghc 6000 of vouchers to the playing body and technical bench for winning the last two matches against Kotoko and Chelsea, while they as well prepared the bonus vouchers for the upcoming matches in addition to the club bonus.



Also, African Origin travel & Tours offered 3 airline tickets to any destination for the 3 top players the board and management will select at the end of the season and Insha Allah after avoiding relegation as motivation and reward to playing body to strive for excellence and motivate them to winning ways.



Before the team’s last training session, a presentation ceremony took place at the Accra Sports Stadium to urge the team on for exploits.



Club Vice Chairman Fadi Fattal said “I want to urge all supporters to be at the Stadium in their numbers till the end of the season and to support our dear club and always believe that God is in the house. Cape Coast here we come, am urging our fans to come in their numbers to support us.”



He thanked the three companies for their unflinching support and words of encouragement in the Club’s trying times.



Olympics will next travel to play Ebusua Dwarfs this Wednesday in Cape Coast