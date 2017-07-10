Related Stories Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has taken to Twitter to request “with all humility” and “respectfully” that he be called “His Honour Dr. Asamoah Gyan”.



Gyan’s request follows the reported conferment of an honourary doctorate degree on Ghana’s all time international goal scorer by a Ukrainian University.



“By the Grace of God I was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree…with all humility, respectfully call me His Honour Dr. Asamoah Gyan,” he tweeted on Saturday.



A photo accompanying the post has Gyan in an academic gown, and holding a plaque and a citation.



In yet another tweet, Gyan, also called Baby Jet, offered what should be good counsel to all, and topped it with gratitude to God.



"Yes, I am now Dr. Asamoah Gyan, do good, work hard, be mentally strong, everyone is watching. Glory be to God.." Source: Daily Graphic