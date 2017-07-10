Carlos Tevez Is Highest Paid Player In Football

Related Stories Sport360 recently compiled a list of the 10 highest earning footballers in the world, following the news that Lionel Messi has agreed new bumper contract at FC Barcelona.



According to the publication, Argentine striker Carlos Tevez is the highest paid footballer in the game, earning £615, 000 a week in China.



Having put pen to paper on a new deal at Barca on Wednesday, Messi (£500,000) is now reportedly the second highest earning footballer in the world, followed by countryman Ezequiel Lavezzi (£400, 000) and Brazilian Oscar (£400, 000) .



Cristiano Ronaldo (£365, 000) is said to be fifth in the top, ahead of former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle (£350, 000) and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale (£350, 000) .



Hulk (£320, 000) , Axel Witsel (£302, 000) and Wayne Rooney (£300, 000) complete Sport360's top 10 earners in the football world. Source: ghanasoccernet.com