Related Stories Danbort FC goalkeeper Prosper Gbeku is facing a lengthy ban after slapping a female referee during a second-tier league defeat to Dreams FC over the weekend.



The errant shot-stopper was shown the marching off orders after slapping Juliet Appiah during their ill-tempered clash at Nungua.



The gloveman was shown the yellow card for elbowing Michae Sarpong but shockingly walked to the referee and slapped her, leading to his exit.



The Ghana FA is expected to come down heavy on the gloves man amid suspicion he could be handed a one-year ban for misconduct.



Source: Ghanasoccernet.com