Wa All Stars Give Up League Title Chase

Skipper Hafiz Adams told the GNA Sports in Kumasi that, their focus was to battle for a respectable position on the league table.



“For now, it is all over for us, and All Stars are focusing on a top four place”, he added.



The Upper West Region-based team made history by defying the odds to win the 2015/2016 premier league, the first time ever, a team from the three Northern Region had achieved that feat.



They have however, been struggling since the beginning of the 2016/2017 league - lost their all-conquering form and currently occupying the 12th position on 25 points.



All Stars are 15 points behind the league leaders, WAFA, and with nine matches to go, it is simply impossible for them to defend the title.



Skipper Adams attributed their unimpressive performance to injuries, and said about eight of the key players, including himself, suffered various forms of injury in the initial stages of the league.



“Any team which experiences the magnitude of such a loss will definitely find the going tough”, he added.



He underlined their determination to work hard to win their remaining matches to finish in the top four.