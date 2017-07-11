MTN FA Cup Quarter-finals Draw To Be Held On July 18

Related Stories Clubs who have qualified to the quarter finals stage of the 2016/17 MTN FA Cup competition will know their next opponents after the live draw which will be held at the M Plaza hotel on Tuesday July 18.



Five Premier League clubs and three from the Division One League have made it into the next stage of the competition.



Ten-time Champions Accra Hearts of Oak SC are still in the race alongside eight-time winners Asante Kotoko SC, two-time winners Medeama SC and defending Ghana League Champions, Wa All Stars FC.



Winners from this stage of the competition will face off in the semi-final stage before the eventual winners square it off in the grand finale next month.



In line with its policy to rotate the venue for the grand finals, venue for this year’s final match will be announced at the draw next Tuesday.



Clubs who will play in the quarter finals stage:



PREMIER LEAGUE



Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko

Medeama

Berekum Chelsea

Wa All Stars



DIVISION ONE LEAGUE



Amidaus Professionals

Danbort

NEA Salamina



