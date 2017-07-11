Frank Acheampong On The Radar Of Chinese SideTiajin Teda

Related Stories The Ghana winger could be set for a switch to the Chinese Super League amid interest from several Premier League clubs.



Ghana international Frank 'Okebo' Acheampong could be the next big name from Africa to move to the Chinese Super League, according to Goal's sources.



The 23-year-old, who has been linked with a move from Belgian giants Anderlecht to English sides West Ham and Newcastle United, is now on the radar of Chinese side Tianjin Teda.



With Tianjin sitting just two places above relegation after picking only 14 points from 16 games, Acheampong's agent Oliver Konig is reported to be in talks with the club, as the Ghanaian seeks to leave Belgium after arriving in 2013 from Thai side Buriram Utd.



Following an impressive run with Anderlecht, making 27 appearances and winning the league, the former King Faisal star also had a good campaign in the Uefa Europa League last season.



He scored a brace against Zenith Saint Petersburg before sending his side into the quarter-finals with a goal in their 1-0 victory over APOEL Nicosia.



Acheampong will become the second African player after former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel to join Tianjin should the move go successful.