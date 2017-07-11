Lawrence Lartey Signs For Tunisian Giants Club Africain

Related Stories Former Ghana U20 captian Lawrence Lartey has officially joined Tunisian giants Club Africain. Ghanasportsonline.com can confirm.



The former Tunisian Champions sealed a move for the Ghana center-back on Tuesday.



Lartey signs for the North African side as a free agent having ended his contract with South African Club Ajax Cape Town.



Ghanasportsonline.com had initially revealed the player was in talks with the CAF Champions League campaigners after leaving Ajax.



However a deal was struck after the player agreed terms with the Tunis-based outfit.



Club Africain are also in talks to sign Ghanaian attacker David Opoku who also ended his contract with Lebanese side Tripoli AC. Source: ghanasportsonline.com