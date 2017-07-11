Tom Strand Seeking Medeama Return To Defray Cost

Related Stories Great Olympics coach Tom Strand is seeking a return to Medeama to defray a huge cost owed the club, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively report.



The Swedish gaffer is under financial stress after the Ghana FA asked him to pay the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners GHS35,000 as compensation for breach of contract.



The 35-year-old has told the local media he is not financially sound to pay the debt owed the Ghanaian side.



Strand's close associates have told GHANAsoccernet.com that the former Bechem United tactician is willing to return to the club in a bid to balance the books.



He wants to return to Tarkwa to sign a permanent contract with cash-strapped Great Olympics struggling to pay his salary, insiders have told Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com.



But he appears to have a hurdle to jump as he may be forced to pay damages to Olympics if he decides to terminate his contract.



The European is a popular figure in Tarkwa after he masterminded the side's FA Cup triumph against Kotoko last year.



Medeama officials have been tight-lipped on the matter but GHANAsoccernet.com understands the coach has made several overtures in a desperate bid to return to Tarkwa.



The Mauve and Yellows have signaled its intention to appeal the decision of the FA which ordered the coach to pay the club GHS35,000 with claims the amount is meager.



