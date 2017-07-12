Ghanaian Footballer Arrested In Italy For Alleged Murder

Related Stories A Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi ,who is highly talented, has been arrested in Italy for the alleged murder of his mother and sister on Tuesday night in the city of Parma, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.



The former football prodigy with Italian side Parma is the major suspect in the double murder of his mother and young sister who were killed by stabbing at home last night.



He was arrested by police on an escape route in Milan on Wednesday morning as the security forces chased him for allegedly murdering his mother Patience Nfum, 45, and little sister Magdalene Nyantakyi, 11 who are all Ghanaians living in Italy. The suspect's elder brother Raymond Nyantakyi, 25, returned home from work around 9pm on Tuesday to discover the gruesome murder.



The murder took place in their home in Via San Leonardo, the outskirts of Parma, which is a multi-ethnic neighborhood where many Ghanaians live.



When Raymond opened the door he found a gruesome scene with blood everywhere, on the floor, on walls and on the furniture in their sixth floor apartment.



Solomon was touted as one of the rising stars in Italian football as he flourished in the youth system of Parma winning several titles with them.



He was promoted to the Parma senior team by Roberto Donadoni before the club went on administration and the young player's career took a nose dive.



The 21-year-old played for Serie D for Imolese Calcio last season but suddenly stopped and joined bad company noted for committing serious crimes in Italy.