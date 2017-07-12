Eric Bekoe Considering Retirement

Related Stories Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe could consider retirement in the next few years.



The player has confirmed he might quit football after years away from the game.



Bekoe’s career was dealt a blow after suffering an injury which kept him out for close to two years.



The 30-year-old returned to Ghana after a brief spell in Egypt.



The former Ghana Premier League top scorer who featured for Sekondi Hasaacas lasts season says he will will consider retirement anytime soon.



“I don’t want to play football for long, you need to plan whilst playing, although I still have some years ahead I don’t want to play for long,” he said on KWESE Sports.



“Five years will be two much, maybe I might call it a quit in the next two or three years.”



The attacker became a household name in Ghana after winning the top scorer accolade whiles playing for Kotoko.