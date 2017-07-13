Personnel Are 'Generally Fine' After Accident - Kotoko Management

Related Stories The management of Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has assured fans of the club and sympathisers that personnel of the team are "generally fine" after their bus was involved in an accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



The team were on their way back to Kumasi after a 1-0 loss to Inter Allies on Wednesday afternoon at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra in a matchday 22 Ghana Premier League match.



A statement published on the club's website said the accident occurred around 9:45 pm when the team bus ran into a stationary vehicle.



"Personnel on the bus are generally fine. Some are however receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw," the statement said.



"With great difficulty, Management is entreating supporters of the club and the general public to stay calm and pray for our personnel".



Players receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital include skipper Amos Frimpong, Baba Mahama, Ahmed Adams as well as assistant coach Godwin Ablordey.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dispatched a high-powered delegation to the hospital to offer support to Asante Kotoko.



The GFA in a reaction to the accident stated that the entire football fraternity is devastated by the sad development.



"The GFA has established contact with the club, and our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw. We urge all to pray for our brothers at this difficult moment," the GFA said in a statement.