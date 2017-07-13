Asamoah Gyan Reacts To Ghastly Accident Involving Team Kotoko

Asamoah Gyan Related Stories Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan has said he is very sad about the accident involving players and officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Team Kotoko was on their way to Kumasi after their midweek lose to Inter Allies when the unfortunate accident occurred.



One official of the team has been confirmed dead whiles others have sustained several degrees of injury.



Although the coach, Steve Pollack and his assistant were trapped in the bus, the effort of the fire service was able to pull them out an hour after the accident.



The Black Stars Captain reacting to the accident said “my thoughts and prayers are with the management, playing body and the supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on this fatal accident”